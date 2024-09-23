Previous
Copper Creek Golf Club by robfalbo
Photo 559

Copper Creek Golf Club

Photo of the day... Copper Creek Golf Club
Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

With autumn here, leaves will fall one by one, but together they dance with the sun.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Rob Falbo

