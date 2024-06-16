Previous
EURO 2024 by robfalbo
Photo 460

EURO 2024

Photo of the day… EURO 2024
© Rob Falbo

Celebrations spill out onto Woodbridge Avenue after Italy’s 2-1 win over Albania on EURO 2024 debut.

Still many more games to play.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

