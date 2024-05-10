Previous
Golf by robfalbo
Photo 423

Golf

Photo of the day... #NationalGolfDay
Collingwood, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

“Golf, like measles, should be caught young.” ~ P.G. Wodehouse
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
