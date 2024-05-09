Previous
The Intact Centre ~ Toronto by robfalbo
Photo 422

The Intact Centre ~ Toronto

The Intact Centre
700 University Avenue, Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo (2024)

Previously known as Hydro Place, Ontario Hydro Building and Ontario Power Building.

Originally built in 1975 for Ontario Hydro, then successor OPG.
9th May 2024

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
May 9th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot🌞
May 9th, 2024  
