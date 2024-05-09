Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 422
The Intact Centre ~ Toronto
Photo of the day... The Intact Centre
700 University Avenue, Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo (2024)
Previously known as Hydro Place, Ontario Hydro Building and Ontario Power Building.
Originally built in 1975 for Ontario Hydro, then successor OPG.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
422
photos
95
followers
257
following
115% complete
View this month »
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
422
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canada
,
toronto
,
ontario
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
May 9th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot🌞
May 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close