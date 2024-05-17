Previous
Sunshine is delicious... by robfalbo
Photo 430

Sunshine is delicious...

Photo of the day…
Woodbridge, Canada
© Rob Falbo

I was rich, if not in money, in sunny hours and summer days.

~ Henry David Thoreau
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
117% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise