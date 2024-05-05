Sign up
Previous
Photo 418
Magic in a mug...
Photo of the day... Nutella Latte
Snakes & Lattes Midtown, Toronto
© Rob Falbo
Magic in a mug...
5th May 2024
5th May 24
1
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
418
photos
95
followers
257
following
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
418
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
coffee
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful, I could use one of these toda
May 5th, 2024
