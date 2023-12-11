Sign up
272 / 365
Nutella Latte
Photo of the day... Nutella Latte
Snakes & Lattes Midtown, Toronto
© Rob Falbo
Coffee is a kind of magic you can drink.
~ Catherynne M. Valente
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
3
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
coffee
,
relaxing
,
weekend vibes
Beverley
ace
Yum
December 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So yummy!
December 10th, 2023
Monica
It sounds amazing!
December 10th, 2023
