271 / 365
Regal and Festive Nutcracker
Photo of the day...Nutcracker
© Rob Falbo
Dressed in red, green, and gold, he stands ready to perform his duty.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
8th December 2023 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
nutcracker
,
holidays
