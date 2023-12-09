Don Panos Parkette

Photo of the day… Don Panos Parkette

St. Clair Ave W at Prescott Ave. Toronto, Canada

© Rob Falbo (2023)



Made it out this year again. This time I took the photos with an iPhone 14. The eyes and nose really pop.



The parkette formerly named St. Clair Gardens was renamed for the Late St. Clair Gardens BIA chair Don Panos.



It's located on St. Clair Ave West between Caledonia Rd and Old Weston Rd.



Thanks to the St. Clair Gardens BIA for making this happen again this year.



Device info:

iPhone 14 ~ 26mm ~ f1.5 ~ ISO 80 ~ 1/60s ~ no flash