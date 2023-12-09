Sign up
270 / 365
Don Panos Parkette
Photo of the day… Don Panos Parkette
St. Clair Ave W at Prescott Ave. Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo (2023)
Made it out this year again. This time I took the photos with an iPhone 14. The eyes and nose really pop.
The parkette formerly named St. Clair Gardens was renamed for the Late St. Clair Gardens BIA chair Don Panos.
It's located on St. Clair Ave West between Caledonia Rd and Old Weston Rd.
Thanks to the St. Clair Gardens BIA for making this happen again this year.
Device info:
iPhone 14 ~ 26mm ~ f1.5 ~ ISO 80 ~ 1/60s ~ no flash
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
canada
,
holiday
,
snowman
,
toronto
,
ontario
,
theme-december2023
