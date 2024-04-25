Previous
Connoisseur of comfort... by robfalbo
Photo 408

Connoisseur of comfort...

Photo of the day... Ninja
© Rob Falbo

“Cats are connoisseurs of comfort. They teach us to rest and relax.”
~ James Herriot
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...


Photo Details

Kathy ace
Very nice.
April 25th, 2024  
