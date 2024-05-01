Previous
Food for thought... by robfalbo
Photo of the day... Storefront Display
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Awesome storefront display at Tre Mari Bakery located at 1311 Saint Clair Avenue West in Toronto's "Corso Italia" district.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 1st, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
It certainly makes an interesting display.
May 1st, 2024  
