Previous
Photo 414
Food for thought...
Photo of the day... Storefront Display
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Awesome storefront display at Tre Mari Bakery located at 1311 Saint Clair Avenue West in Toronto's "Corso Italia" district.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
2
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
414
photos
95
followers
256
following
113% complete
View this month »
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
414
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
family
,
food
,
memories
,
toronto
,
storefront
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 1st, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
It certainly makes an interesting display.
May 1st, 2024
