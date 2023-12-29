LOVE

Photo of the day… LOVE

Las Vegas, USA

© Rob Falbo



In 2024, The World Needs More Love...



A little piece of the Life Is Beautiful festival now sits in the Waterfall Atrium at the Palazzo in The Venetian Resort.



The ruby red “Love,” installation from artist Laura Kimpton is perforated with bird-shaped stamps that rise 12 feet tall and collectively span 36 feet across.

