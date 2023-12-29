Previous
LOVE by robfalbo
LOVE

Photo of the day… LOVE
Las Vegas, USA
© Rob Falbo

In 2024, The World Needs More Love...

A little piece of the Life Is Beautiful festival now sits in the Waterfall Atrium at the Palazzo in The Venetian Resort.

The ruby red “Love,” installation from artist Laura Kimpton is perforated with bird-shaped stamps that rise 12 feet tall and collectively span 36 feet across.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
December 29th, 2023  
