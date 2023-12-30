Previous
Colour the world. by robfalbo
291 / 365

Colour the world.

Photo of the day… Colour the world.

A great message for 2024...
Colour makes the world a better place.

Photo from “Children are the Future,” by Daniel Mazzone Art installation ~ located at YYZ (Toronto) Terminal 1, level 3 post security (AT level), International Departures.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise