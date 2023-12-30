Sign up
Previous
291 / 365
Colour the world.
Photo of the day… Colour the world.
A great message for 2024...
Colour makes the world a better place.
Photo from “Children are the Future,” by Daniel Mazzone Art installation ~ located at YYZ (Toronto) Terminal 1, level 3 post security (AT level), International Departures.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
canada
,
art
,
airport
,
toronto
,
happy new year
,
ontario
