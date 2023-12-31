Previous
Happy New Year... by robfalbo
Happy New Year...

Photo of the day... Happy New Year...
“Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.” ~Brad Paisley

The "dazzling lights" were photographed on Fremont Street in Las Vegas.

Rob Falbo

