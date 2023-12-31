Sign up
Previous
292 / 365
Happy New Year...
Photo of the day... Happy New Year...
© Rob Falbo
"Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one." ~Brad Paisley
The "dazzling lights" were photographed on Fremont Street in Las Vegas.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
0
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
happy new year
,
las vegas
,
fremont street
,
2024
