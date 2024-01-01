Sign up
Previous
293 / 365
Happy New Year...
Photo of the day... Happy New Year
© Rob Falbo
“The first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.”
~Brad Paisley
The "Disco Ball" is actually from the AVENUE NIGHTCLUB, taken in 2012.
Nikon D7000, f/5, 1/60 sec. ISO 500, 52mm, pattern metering mode, no flash, compulsory.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
0
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
293
photos
42
followers
107
following
80% complete
View this month »
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
29th December 2023 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
happy new year
,
disco ball" 2024
