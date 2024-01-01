Previous
Happy New Year... by robfalbo
293 / 365

Happy New Year...

Photo of the day... Happy New Year
© Rob Falbo

“The first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.”
~Brad Paisley

The "Disco Ball" is actually from the AVENUE NIGHTCLUB, taken in 2012.

Nikon D7000, f/5, 1/60 sec. ISO 500, 52mm, pattern metering mode, no flash, compulsory.
1st January 2024

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
80% complete

Photo Details

