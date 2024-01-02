Sign up
294 / 365
Bring it, 2024...
Photo of the day... Bring it, 2024...
Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.
~ Albert Einstein
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
happy new year
,
quotes
,
2024
365 Project
