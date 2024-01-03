Photo of the day... Record Breaking.Toronto, Canada© Rob FalboIn 2022, Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.9 million, according to a recently released Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives’ (CCPA) report. They now make 246 times more than the average worker wage in Canada.According to CCPA Senior Economist David Macdonald ~ “The top CEOs make $7,162 an hour and so it only takes a little over eight hours to make the $60,607 annual pay of the average worker. If we say that both get paid vacations, like New Year’s Day, then by Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 9:27 a.m. those CEOs will have already gotten what the average worker makes in a year,”He added...“This is truly the hallmark of a new Gilded Age.”Copy the link into your browser for the full report... or just google it.