296 / 365
National Spaghetti Day
Photo of the day... National Spaghetti Day
© Rob Falbo
Forks up, in honour of National Spaghetti Day that falls on January 4th every year.
I had no idea that the origins of spaghetti was a hotly contested topic.
Some say it was Marco Polo that brought it back from the East, an Arab trade-route delicacy, or a home-grown Sicilian treat dating back to the 12th Century.
See 'nationaltoday.com' for more info.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Cordiander
What a curious day :) Then of course there will be spaghetti today.
January 4th, 2024
