National Spaghetti Day

© Rob Falbo



Forks up, in honour of National Spaghetti Day that falls on January 4th every year.



I had no idea that the origins of spaghetti was a hotly contested topic.



Some say it was Marco Polo that brought it back from the East, an Arab trade-route delicacy, or a home-grown Sicilian treat dating back to the 12th Century.



See 'nationaltoday.com' for more info.

