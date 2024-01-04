Previous
296 / 365

National Spaghetti Day

© Rob Falbo

Forks up, in honour of National Spaghetti Day that falls on January 4th every year.

I had no idea that the origins of spaghetti was a hotly contested topic.

Some say it was Marco Polo that brought it back from the East, an Arab trade-route delicacy, or a home-grown Sicilian treat dating back to the 12th Century.

4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Rob Falbo

Cordiander
What a curious day :) Then of course there will be spaghetti today.
January 4th, 2024  
