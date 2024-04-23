Previous
The Horse Whisperer. by robfalbo
The Horse Whisperer.

The Horse Whisperer.

For one to fly, one needs only to take the reins. ~ Melissa James

(DM photo)
Rob Falbo

Dorothy ace
I remember when I was that little girl. Beautiful shot Rob.
April 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
What a beautiful sentence Dorothy….
Wonderful capture.
April 23rd, 2024  
Neil ace
Great capture
April 23rd, 2024  
