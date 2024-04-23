Sign up
The Horse Whisperer.
Photo of the day…
The Horse Whisperer.
For one to fly, one needs only to take the reins. ~ Melissa James
(DM photo)
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
horse
horses
Dorothy
ace
I remember when I was that little girl. Beautiful shot Rob.
April 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
What a beautiful sentence Dorothy….
Wonderful capture.
April 23rd, 2024
Neil
ace
Great capture
April 23rd, 2024
Wonderful capture.