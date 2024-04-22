Sign up
Previous
Photo 405
Earth Day 2024
Photo of the day... Earth Day 2024
Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
For the past 50 years, Earth Day has been celebrated by billions of people around the world, annually every April 22,
The Woodbridge Memorial River Loop is a 1.9-km walking path situated between Highway 7 and Woodbridge Avenue. It's a true gem to walk and explore the banks of the Humber River at any time of year.
Device Info:
iPhone 14 ~ 20 mm ~ f/2.4 ~ 1/686 sec ~ ISO 32 ~ EXP 0 ~ Pattern metering mode ~ no flash
22nd April 2024
Bill Davidson
Love the tracery of the branches.
April 22nd, 2024
