Previous
Earth Day 2024 by robfalbo
Photo 405

Earth Day 2024

Photo of the day... Earth Day 2024
Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

For the past 50 years, Earth Day has been celebrated by billions of people around the world, annually every April 22,

The Woodbridge Memorial River Loop is a 1.9-km walking path situated between Highway 7 and Woodbridge Avenue. It's a true gem to walk and explore the banks of the Humber River at any time of year.

Device Info:
iPhone 14 ~ 20 mm ~ f/2.4 ~ 1/686 sec ~ ISO 32 ~ EXP 0 ~ Pattern metering mode ~ no flash
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Love the tracery of the branches.
April 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise