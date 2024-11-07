Previous
Memorial River Loop

Photo of the day... Memorial River Loop
Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Looking back at a photo is an adventure of the mind that can transport you around the world and back ~ to that perfect memory.

The Woodbridge Memorial River Loop is a 1.9-km path situated between Highway 7 and Woodbridge Avenue. It's a true gem to walk and explore the banks of the Humber River at any time of year.

7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Barb ace
Beautiful pov and leading lines! Great shadows!
November 7th, 2024  
