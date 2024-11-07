Memorial River Loop

Photo of the day... Memorial River Loop

Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada

© Rob Falbo



Looking back at a photo is an adventure of the mind that can transport you around the world and back ~ to that perfect memory.



The Woodbridge Memorial River Loop is a 1.9-km path situated between Highway 7 and Woodbridge Avenue. It's a true gem to walk and explore the banks of the Humber River at any time of year.



