Photo 604
Memorial River Loop
Photo of the day... Memorial River Loop
Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Looking back at a photo is an adventure of the mind that can transport you around the world and back ~ to that perfect memory.
The Woodbridge Memorial River Loop is a 1.9-km path situated between Highway 7 and Woodbridge Avenue. It's a true gem to walk and explore the banks of the Humber River at any time of year.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
1
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
woodbridge
,
canada
,
park
,
river
,
ontario
Barb
ace
Beautiful pov and leading lines! Great shadows!
November 7th, 2024
