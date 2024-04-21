Sign up
Photo 404
Queen Elizabeth II
Photo of the day... Queen Elizabeth II
© Rob Falbo
Today would have been Her Late Majesty's 98th birthday.
Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926 and was the longest-reigning British monarch in history until her death on the 8th September 2022.
I took this photo for Lo Specchio during her visit to Toronto in 1997.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
2
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
queen
,
toronto
,
royal family
,
queen elizabeth ii
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
April 21st, 2024
John Falconer
ace
What a great capture
April 21st, 2024
