Queen Elizabeth II by robfalbo
Queen Elizabeth II

Photo of the day... Queen Elizabeth II
© Rob Falbo

Today would have been Her Late Majesty's 98th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926 and was the longest-reigning British monarch in history until her death on the 8th September 2022.

I took this photo for Lo Specchio during her visit to Toronto in 1997.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
April 21st, 2024  
John Falconer ace
What a great capture
April 21st, 2024  
