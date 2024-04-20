“The Devil’s Lettuce”

Happy 4/20



In cannabis culture, the significance of the number 420 has taken on a mythical quality . There are many different theories and myths about how 420 came to be associated with the “The Devil’s Lettuce”



It seems the worldwide code for marijuana was invented by a group who called themselves the “Waldos”.



In 1971 California, five students at San Rafael High School: Steve Capper, Dave Reddix, Jeffrey Noel, Larry Schwartz and Mark Gravich, would meet every day by a statue of Louis Pasteur located on the school grounds at exactly 4:20 pm to (you guessed it) get stoned.



They began to use the term “420 Louis" to communicate this ritual which was later shortened to "420"



Others believe that the name came from the 420 active chemicals in cannabis, including among them CBD, the second-most abundant and nonintoxicating cannabinoid in the plant.



And no, 420 is not the police radio code for weed.

