Whiskey the persian cat by robfalbo
297 / 365

Whiskey the persian cat

Photo of the day... Whiskey
© Rob Falbo

According to betterwithcats.net, there are between 200 and 600 million cats in the world. Here is one of them...
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Madeleine Pennock
Lovely puss cat portrait!
January 5th, 2024  
