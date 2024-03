Whoopi Goldberg

Photo of the day... Whoopi Goldberg

Woodbridge, Ontario Canada

© Rob Falbo



Whoopi Goldberg is one of the 19 people to achieve the EGOT, having won the four major American awards for professional entertainers: an Emmy (Television), a Grammy (Music), an Oscar (Film), and a Tony (Theater).



I took this photo in 1994 and she was very gracious.



(film photo digitized)