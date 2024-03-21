Previous
Gord in Graffiti Alley by robfalbo
Photo 373

Gord in Graffiti Alley

Photo of the day... Gord in Graffiti Alley
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Gord Downie of "The Tragically Hip" art.

The iconic "Graffiti Alley" located within Toronto’s Fashion District is where you'll find a massive swath of vibrant street art.

Rush Lane just south of Queen Street West is home to the city's most unexpected "open-air" tourist attraction that spreads out for about 1,000 feet.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise