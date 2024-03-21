Sign up
Previous
Photo 373
Gord in Graffiti Alley
Photo of the day... Gord in Graffiti Alley
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Gord Downie of "The Tragically Hip" art.
The iconic "Graffiti Alley" located within Toronto’s Fashion District is where you'll find a massive swath of vibrant street art.
Rush Lane just south of Queen Street West is home to the city's most unexpected "open-air" tourist attraction that spreads out for about 1,000 feet.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
street
,
graffiti
,
art
,
toronto
,
the tragically hip
,
gord downie
