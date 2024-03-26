Vampire Woman

Photo of the day... Mujeres vampiro

Niagara Falls, Canada

© Rob Falbo



María José Cristerna Méndez from Mexico, also known as the ‘Vampire Woman,’ is a fanatic of art modifications. She holds the record title for most body modifications with a total of 49 modifications, (female) as verified in 2012. She has 96% of her body covered in ink.



Maria José was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco. She is a lawyer, activist, businesswoman, and a professional tattoo artist. She owns a tattoo studio and promotes her clothing line called Vampire Woman. (Mujeres vampiro)



Her astonishing transformation has included tattoos, fangs, titanium horns, piercings and very long dreadlocks. Ripley’s Believe It Or Not commissioned her entire body in order to make body casts, which will be turned into life size urethane figures for Ripley’s various worldwide venues.



