María José Cristerna Méndez from Mexico, also known as the ‘Vampire Woman,’ is a fanatic of art modifications. She holds the record title for most body modifications with a total of 49 modifications, (female) as verified in 2012. She has 96% of her body covered in ink.

Maria José was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco. She is a lawyer, activist, businesswoman, and a professional tattoo artist. She owns a tattoo studio and promotes her clothing line called Vampire Woman. (Mujeres vampiro)

Her astonishing transformation has included tattoos, fangs, titanium horns, piercings and very long dreadlocks. Ripley’s Believe It Or Not commissioned her entire body in order to make body casts, which will be turned into life size urethane figures for Ripley’s various worldwide venues.

Bill Davidson
Wow….
March 26th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I hope this does not impede her personal relationships...
March 26th, 2024  
Denise Norden
Great shot ...
March 26th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Ick. But that's just my opinion.
March 26th, 2024  
