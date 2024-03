Little Canada

Photo of the day... Little Canada

Toronto, Canada

© Rob Falbo



The place where you can see a miniature version of Canada with tiny recreated landmarks, iconic cityscapes and characters.



"Little Canada is a celebration of all things Canada. It’s a unique journey of discovery through the sights and sounds of our great country in miniature scale. A unique Toronto attraction that will unleash your childlike sense of wonder, discovery, and curiosity." ~ little-canada.ca



Very cool place...