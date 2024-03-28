Sign up
Previous
Photo 380
Let's hope spring has sprung!
Photo of the day... Mineral Wells Park
Guthrie, Oklahoma, USA
© Rob Falbo
Let's hope spring has sprung!
"Time is a train, Makes the future the past"
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
1
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
18th March 2023 10:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
usa
,
spring
,
park
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot.
March 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
