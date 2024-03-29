Previous
Woodbridge Memorial River Loop

Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

The Woodbridge Memorial River Loop in the spring. The 1.9-km path is situated between Highway 7 and Woodbridge Avenue. It's a true gem to walk and explore the banks of the Humber River at any time of year.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
