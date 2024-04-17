Sign up
Previous
Photo 400
Georgian Bay
Photo of the Day… Georgian Bay
Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
The breeze at dawn has secrets to tell you. Don't go back to sleep.
~Rumi
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
4
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
400
photos
93
followers
243
following
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
400
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
nature
,
water
,
sun
,
canada
,
sunrise
,
earth
,
ontario
,
collingwood
,
georgian bay
,
naturelover
,
nottawasaga
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful tones and reflection in this sunrise.
April 17th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
April 17th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
April 17th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous capture
April 17th, 2024
