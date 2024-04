The Cameron House

Photo of the day... Cameron House

Toronto, Canada

© Rob Falbo



A staple of the Toronto music scene, the building was first coined "The Cameron House" in 1896 and by the 1920's it was a working hotel.



A home to local bands and artists since 1981 it has been described as a Toronto crossover of CBGB's and The Chelsea Hotel in New York. It remains a cultural hub on Queen West, providing musicians a place to perform, meet, mingle, drink, live and work.