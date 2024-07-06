Previous
The power of silence... by robfalbo
Photo 480

The power of silence...

Photo of the day… The power of silence.
Pennington County, South Dakota
© Rob Falbo

Pactola Lake
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
131% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Must be a lovely place.
July 6th, 2024  
Neil ace
Nice composition
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise