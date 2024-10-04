Previous
National Golf Day by robfalbo
National Golf Day

Photo of the day... #NationalGolfDay
Casper, Wyoming, USA

On October 4, we celebrate National Golf Lovers Day.

A fav.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Nice shot and it looks beautiful there.
October 4th, 2024  
