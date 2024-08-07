Previous
Chicago Harbor by robfalbo
Photo 512

Chicago Harbor

Photo of the day... Chicago
Chicago, Illinois USA
© Rob Falbo

According to chicagoharbors.info, its 10 beautiful harbors have long been the premier attraction along Lake Michigan.

With spaces for over 6,000 boats, Chicago’s stunning 14-mile lakeshore equals the nation’s largest municipal harbor system and draws thousands of boaters each year to the city.

In the background, you can see the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel with its red gondolas. It operated for nearly 20 years before being replaced by the New Chicago Wheel in 2016.

Device: BlackBerry 9800
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise