Chicago Harbor

Photo of the day... Chicago

Chicago, Illinois USA

© Rob Falbo



According to chicagoharbors.info, its 10 beautiful harbors have long been the premier attraction along Lake Michigan.



With spaces for over 6,000 boats, Chicago’s stunning 14-mile lakeshore equals the nation’s largest municipal harbor system and draws thousands of boaters each year to the city.



In the background, you can see the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel with its red gondolas. It operated for nearly 20 years before being replaced by the New Chicago Wheel in 2016.



