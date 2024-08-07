Sign up
Previous
Photo 512
Chicago Harbor
Photo of the day... Chicago
Chicago, Illinois USA
© Rob Falbo
According to chicagoharbors.info, its 10 beautiful harbors have long been the premier attraction along Lake Michigan.
With spaces for over 6,000 boats, Chicago’s stunning 14-mile lakeshore equals the nation’s largest municipal harbor system and draws thousands of boaters each year to the city.
In the background, you can see the Navy Pier Ferris Wheel with its red gondolas. It operated for nearly 20 years before being replaced by the New Chicago Wheel in 2016.
Device: BlackBerry 9800
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
0
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
512
photos
103
followers
288
following
505
506
507
508
509
510
511
512
Tags
sky
,
usa
,
water
,
boats
,
chicago
,
illinois
,
boating
