Previous
Photo 513
International Cat Day
Photo of the day... International Cat Day
© Rob Falbo
Celebrated every year on August 8. Today is a day to celebrate one of man’s most common and ancient pets.
Cats are one of the coolest beings on the planet: they are independent, inquisitive, and adventurous.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
cat
cats
