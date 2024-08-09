Previous
Dracula by robfalbo
Dracula

Photo of the day… Book Lovers Day
© Rob Falbo

The purest form of escapism...
National Book Lovers Day is celebrated every year on August 9.

A "gem" from The McNair Gallery, located at the Black Creek Pioneer Village.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

