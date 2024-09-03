Previous
Flight Deck by robfalbo
Photo 539

Flight Deck

Photo of the day... Flight Deck
Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo

This suspended and inverted loop jet coaster will always be known as Top Gun to some.

It's definitely a "Top Ten" ride at Canada's Wonderland.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
147% complete

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Oh my, not for me :-)
September 3rd, 2024  
