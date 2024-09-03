Sign up
Photo 539
Flight Deck
Photo of the day... Flight Deck
Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo
This suspended and inverted loop jet coaster will always be known as Top Gun to some.
It's definitely a "Top Ten" ride at Canada's Wonderland.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
1
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
539
photos
103
followers
284
following
Album
365
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canada
,
park
,
theme
,
wonderland
,
ontario
,
rollercoaster
,
canada's
,
vaughan
Corinne C
ace
Oh my, not for me :-)
September 3rd, 2024
