The Cake Artist by robfalbo
Photo 540

The Cake Artist

Photo of the day... #thecakeartistgta
Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Thanks to ~ thecakeartistgta.ca ~ for making our roof top party a success!

The desserts matched the theme of our "Artist Painting Party" and were in little paint cans! We also had matching cookies and "paint palette"
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Kathy ace
How fun.
September 4th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Very cool. I love specialized theme cakes
September 4th, 2024  
