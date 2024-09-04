Sign up
Photo 540
The Cake Artist
Photo of the day... #thecakeartistgta
Vaughan, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Thanks to ~ thecakeartistgta.ca ~ for making our roof top party a success!
The desserts matched the theme of our "Artist Painting Party" and were in little paint cans! We also had matching cookies and "paint palette"
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
2
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
540
photos
103
followers
283
following
533
534
535
536
537
538
539
540
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
31st August 2024 2:48pm
food
,
cake
,
fun
,
party
,
dessert
,
cakes
,
desserts
,
cake ideas
Kathy
ace
How fun.
September 4th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Very cool. I love specialized theme cakes
September 4th, 2024
