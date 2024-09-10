Previous
Next
Silver Lining by robfalbo
Photo 546

Silver Lining

Photo of the day… Silver Lining
Woodbridge, Ontario
© Rob Falbo


Device info:
Apple iPhone 14 photo ~ f/1.5 ~ 1/6393 sec. ~ ISO 32 ~ 26 mm ~ Pattern metering ~ no flash, compulsory. (Sept. 9th 2024 ~ 5:40pm)
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise