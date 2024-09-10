Sign up
Photo 546
Silver Lining
Photo of the day… Silver Lining
Woodbridge, Ontario
© Rob Falbo
Device info:
Apple iPhone 14 photo ~ f/1.5 ~ 1/6393 sec. ~ ISO 32 ~ 26 mm ~ Pattern metering ~ no flash, compulsory. (Sept. 9th 2024 ~ 5:40pm)
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
sun
,
clouds
,
silver lining
