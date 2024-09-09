Sign up
Previous
Photo 545
CG TOWER
Photo of the day... CG TOWER
Toronto, Canada
© Rob Falbo (2024)
The 60 floor CG TOWER in Vaughan is almost complete.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
city
architecture
urban
toronto
citylife
vaughan
