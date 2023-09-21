Sign up
130 / 365
My B&W film experiment
Took my vintage OM1 and a roll of HP5+. I was surprised that my shots turned out pleasing. I need to learn how take more contrasting photos with absence of color.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
Rob Garrett
@robgarrett
I'm a passionate an amateur photographer. I'm fairly recent to the sport (in the last 2-3 years). Having passed through the GAS (Gear Aquisition Syndrome)...
Tags
film
,
monochrome
