Previous
Next
My B&W film experiment by robgarrett
130 / 365

My B&W film experiment

Took my vintage OM1 and a roll of HP5+. I was surprised that my shots turned out pleasing. I need to learn how take more contrasting photos with absence of color.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Rob Garrett

@robgarrett
I'm a passionate an amateur photographer. I'm fairly recent to the sport (in the last 2-3 years). Having passed through the GAS (Gear Aquisition Syndrome)...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise