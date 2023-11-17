Previous
Buildings at night by robgarrett
187 / 365

Buildings at night

Took from parking lot, heading into hotel. Used my iPhone, so might be a little grainy b/c low light.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Rob Garrett

@robgarrett
I'm a passionate an amateur photographer. I'm fairly recent to the sport (in the last 2-3 years). Having passed through the GAS (Gear Aquisition Syndrome)...
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nice shot.
November 18th, 2023  
