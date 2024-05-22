Previous
Oakbrook Squirrel by rocketboyt28
5 / 365

Oakbrook Squirrel

Squirrel made from a tree that a chainsaw artist carved. Recently moved and base is gone.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

David Gellman

@rocketboyt28
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise