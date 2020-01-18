Previous
Eurasian Eagle Owl by rosie00
Eurasian Eagle Owl

This bird is looked after by a Barn Owl Conservation Group, fortunately with a zoom lens I didn't have to get too close..
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Lesley

ace
@rosie00
I started this project in May 2018 and wondered whether I would be able to complete a year but I am delighted that I have...
