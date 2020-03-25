Sign up
Photo 676
Venus
Poor quality but this star was so bright I attempted a hand held shot!
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Lesley
@rosie00
I started this project in May 2018 and wondered whether I would be able to complete a year but I am delighted that I have...
680
photos
23
followers
12
following
3
365
E-M5MarkIII
25th March 2020 7:55pm
Tags
star
,
venus
