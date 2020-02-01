Previous
Sir Edward Elgar statue. by rosie00
Photo 610

Sir Edward Elgar statue.

This English composter was born in1857 and died in Worcester in 1934.

The family music shop was situated where the modern buildings behind the statue now stand.
1st February 2020

