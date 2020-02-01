Sign up
Photo 610
Sir Edward Elgar statue.
This English composter was born in1857 and died in Worcester in 1934.
The family music shop was situated where the modern buildings behind the statue now stand.
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Lesley
ace
@rosie00
I started this project in May 2018 and wondered whether I would be able to complete a year but I am delighted that I have...
622
photos
25
followers
12
following
169% complete
View this month »
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
619
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100
Taken
1st February 2020 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
worcester
,
edward elgar
