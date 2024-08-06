Previous
Squizzer by rosiekind
Photo 4643

Squizzer

A late post today as I haven’t done anything exciting today so this was taken through the kitchen window.

Thank you for getting yesterday’s photo of Woody on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Pretty shot
August 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise