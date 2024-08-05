Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4642
Isn't he splendid
I saw this lovely male great spotted woodpecker up at RSPB Sandy this afternoon. I didn't think I would see any birds as the feeder was empty so I was delighted when Woody appeared.
Thank you for getting yesterday's ducklings on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10860
photos
148
followers
52
following
1271% complete
View this month »
4635
4636
4637
4638
4639
4640
4641
4642
Latest from all albums
4638
3644
4639
3645
4640
4641
3646
4642
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
5th August 2024 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
male
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
,
rspb-sandy
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous Woodpecker
August 5th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
August 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close