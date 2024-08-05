Previous
Isn't he splendid by rosiekind
Photo 4642

Isn't he splendid

I saw this lovely male great spotted woodpecker up at RSPB Sandy this afternoon. I didn't think I would see any birds as the feeder was empty so I was delighted when Woody appeared.

Thank you for getting yesterday's ducklings on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1271% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous Woodpecker
August 5th, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
August 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise