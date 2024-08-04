Previous
Ducklings by rosiekind
Photo 4641

Ducklings

I saw these lovely ducklings when I visited Priory Country Park yesterday. I counted 9 of them all huddled up together and they didn't have a care in the world. Such little sweeties.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Rosie Kind

Diana ace
Too cute for words.
August 4th, 2024  
